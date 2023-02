Agricover announces the new management of Agricover Distribution

Agricover announces the new management of Agricover Distribution. Agricover, a significant player in the agribusiness sector in Romania, announces the appointment of Mr. Bogdan Dimcea as CEO of Agricover Distribution SA. Mr. Ghita Pinca, who previously held the CEO position, will continue his activity within the company as Chairman of the Board of Directors (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]