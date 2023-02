Romania Central Bank Cuts Inflation Forecast To 7% For End-2023 From 11.2% Previously

Romania Central Bank Cuts Inflation Forecast To 7% For End-2023 From 11.2% Previously. Romania's central bank revised downwards its inflation forecast for end-2023 to 7% from its previous December projection of 11.2%, central bank governor Mugur Isarescu said on Wednesday (Feb 15) at a press briefing presenting the quarterly inflation (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]