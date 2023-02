Expleo Leases 3,000 Sqm Of Office Space In Palas Campus Iasi

Expleo Leases 3,000 Sqm Of Office Space In Palas Campus Iasi. Expleo, a French global engineering, technology and consulting company, has leased 3,000 square meters in the Palas Campus Iasi office complex, the newest urban regeneration project developed by IULIUS in the city of Iasi. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]