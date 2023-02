Bog’Art Ends 2022 With EUR130M Turnover At Group Level

Bog’Art Ends 2022 With EUR130M Turnover At Group Level. Construction company Bog’Art ended 2022 with a turnover of EUR130 million at group level, Greta Gutoi, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with Bog’Art, told the CFO Summit 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]