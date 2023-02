Aro-Palace Calls Shareholders to Vote on Sale of Coroana-Postavarul Hotel in Brasov

Aro-Palace Calls Shareholders to Vote on Sale of Coroana-Postavarul Hotel in Brasov. The Board of Directors of Aro-Palace (ARO.RO) has called an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for March 20, to vote on putting up for sale Coroana-Postavarul Hotel at a minimum price of EUR8.4 milion and authorizing the board to conduct (...)