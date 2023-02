Plastics Maker Reinert Ends 2022 with 25% Growth in Revenue to EUR30M

Technical plastics solutions developer Reinert Kunststofftechnik, acquired at the end of 2019 by Germany's CCBA Verwaltungs, posted more than EUR30 million revenue in 2022, up 25% on the previous year, according to ZF calculations based on data submitted by the company and on the Ministry of (...)