DN Agrar Group Boosts Apold Farm Capacity, Plans New Farm Acquisitions in Near Future. DN Agrar, a Dutch-held group of firms operating in the fields of animal husbandry, farm production, farming services, logistics, transportation, tourism and advisory services, has bought 800 Holstein cows to boost the capacity of Apold farm of Alba (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]