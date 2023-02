COFCO International Sees Turnover Rise 35% To RON5.5B in 2021, Switches to Record Loss

Grain trader COFCO International (former Nidera) ended 2021 with RON5.53 billion turnover (around EUR1.1 billion), up 34.5% from the previous year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]