Cemacon Reports RON70 M Net Preliminary Profit in 2022, Up 27% YOY

Cemacon Reports RON70 M Net Preliminary Profit in 2022, Up 27% YOY. Building materials maker Cemacon Cluj, 95% controlled by Paval brothers via two investment vehicles, ended 2022 with net profit worth almost 70 million, up 27.3% from the net result of 2021, amid RON221.4 million sales, up 25.8%, in line with ZF calculations based on company (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]