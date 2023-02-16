SkyTower Bucharest becomes member of the World Federation of Great Towers

SkyTower Bucharest becomes member of the World Federation of Great Towers. SkyTower, the tallest building in Romania and an iconic office building of Bucharest, has become a member of the World Federation of Great Towers – WFGT following a complex selection and assessment process. It is the only building in Romania that joined WFGT, the federation gathering around 50 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]