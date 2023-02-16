Romanian angel investing platform Growceanu reports 150% investment increase in 2022

Romanian angel investing platform Growceanu reports 150% investment increase in 2022. Growceanu, a Romanian business angel investment platform founded in 2018, announced an increase of more than 150% in investments made in 2022 compared to the previous year. Also, the number of members on the platform has now reached 144, up over 300% compared to 2021. In 2023, Growceanu said (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]