New round of growth for Roca Investments: Equity increase of RON 100 million and ambitions to become regional champion.

ROCA Investments, a brand founded by Impetum Group, the most dynamic private equity company in Romania, completes a new round of equity increase, attracting RON 100 million for the consolidation and sustainable development of its portfolio. This is the largest equity raising round to date: (...)

It's Official: Burger King Resumes Development in Romania with New Partner Burger King will resume expansion in Romania via a new franchisee, Rex Concepts CEE, which hired Cristian Turculet as head of operations for Romania, to do that.

General and Life Insurance Market Reaches RON16.5B in 2022 The general and life insurance market reached a gross written premium volume of RON16.5 billion, preliminary data show, which does not include the gross written premiums of those insurers operating in Romania via the freedom to provide services (FOS) and freedom of establishment (FOE) rights, (...)

Finance Ministry Raises RON1.02B From Banks Via Two Govt Bond Issues On Feb 16 Romania's finance ministry raised RON1.02 billion on Thursday (February 16, 2023) through two government bond issues, at annual average yields of 6.96% and 7.65%.

Romania Is Europe's Largest Walnut Producer With an annual production of 60,000 tons, Romania is the largest producer of walnuts in Europe, ahead of Greece, France and Spain, Eurostat data show. Some of the production is exported, so the leading edible fruit exporters include three businesses that grow or sell (...)

Colliers: Romanian Land Market Remained Attractive In 2022, But Sales Plunged 45% To EUR450M Romania's land market remained active in 2022, maintaining trends seen in the past couple of years which marked the best levels since 2007, but dropped by around 45% in volume of deals closed, reaching almost EUR450 million, as per the 2022 Annual Report released by (...)

Teilor Appoints Anda Jurca As Commercial & Product Director Luxury jewelry chain Teilor, which owns 65 physical stores in Romania and in countries across the region, plus online operations, has appointed Anda Jurca to the position of commercial & product director.

Electrical Equipment Distributor Promelek XXI Sees 33% Growth in Revenue to EUR40.5M in 2022 Electrical equipment distributor Promelek XXI in Cluj-Napoca, part of the Spanish group Elektra, posted about RON200 million (EUR40.5 million) revenue in 2022, up 33% from the RON150 million (EUR30.5 million) of 2021.

 


