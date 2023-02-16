New round of growth for Roca Investments: Equity increase of RON 100 million and ambitions to become regional champion



New round of growth for Roca Investments: Equity increase of RON 100 million and ambitions to become regional champion.

ROCA Investments, a brand founded by Impetum Group, the most dynamic private equity company in Romania, completes a new round of equity increase, attracting RON 100 million for the consolidation and sustainable development of its portfolio. This is the largest equity raising round to date: (...)