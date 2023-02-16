Crosspoint Real Estate study: Over 18,000 sqm opened in the flexible office space market in 2022

Crosspoint Real Estate study: Over 18,000 sqm opened in the flexible office space market in 2022. 21 new coworking centers and serviced offices were opened, and three coworking hubs were redeveloped In Crosspoint Real Estate’s latest market study, ”Romanian Flex Offices 2022”, the real estate company made an analysis of the post-pandemic flexible office space segment. The shift to remote or (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]