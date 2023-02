Lowe Group announces the appointment of Sever Savanciuc as new CEO

Lowe Group announces the appointment of Sever Savanciuc as new CEO. Effective May this year, Sever Savanciuc becomes the new CEO Lowe Group, one of the biggest and most innovative marketing and communication groups in Romania. The move is part of the group’s progressive vision about the future. Throughout the last year and in run-up to his appointment as CEO, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]