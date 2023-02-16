TechAngels members invested EUR 5.679 million in 2022, 50% in initial funding rounds and 50% in follow-on rounds

TechAngels members invested EUR 5.679 million in 2022, 50% in initial funding rounds and 50% in follow-on rounds. Total annual investments were 36% less than in 2021, the all-time-high year Investments were 41% higher than in 2020, in line with the pre-pandemic levels EUR 1.023 million investments in Q4 2022, a modest quarter vs. the start of the year, which confirmed the impact of the war in Ukraine... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]