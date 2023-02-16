IT Recruitment marketplace Huntly launches in Romania: referral bonuses of up to $4,000 for tech recruiters



Huntly, a state-of-the-art recruitment marketplace dedicated to the CEE regional IT industry launches in Romania. Developed in partnership with top Meta software engineers, Huntly is designed to revolutionize the hiring process by uniting tech companies, IT recruiters and specialists in the (...)