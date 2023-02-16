Romania’s Integrity Agency accuses Bucharest mayor of abuse of office
Feb 16, 2023
Romania’s Integrity Agency accuses Bucharest mayor of abuse of office.
Romania’s National Integrity Agency (ANI) recently filed a complaint with the Prosecutor's Office against the mayor of Bucharest, Nicușor Dan, accusing him of abuse of office. The agency alleges that the City Hall paid a fine on the mayor’s behalf and that, in his capacity as mayor, Dan approved a (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]