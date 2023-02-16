Clifford Chance Badea Advised BCR, Erste Group Bank On Funding Acquisition Of Jade Power Trust's Renewables Portfolio By Enery Power Holding

Clifford Chance Badea advised the bank syndicate including Banca Comerciala Romana S.A. and Erste Group Bank AG in connection with the financing of the acquisition by Austrian group Enery Power Holding of the renewable energy portfolio held by the Canadian company Jade Power (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]