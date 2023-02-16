Cluj-based organization develops mobile drone-powered search and rescue laboratory
Feb 16, 2023
Cluj-based organization develops mobile drone-powered search and rescue laboratory.
The Medical International Rescue Association, a Cluj-Napoca-based search and rescue organization, invested roughly EUR 10,000 to create a mobile search and rescue laboratory equipped with a drone with thermal imaging cameras that can help to find people under the rubble more quickly, among (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]