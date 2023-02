Al Bano returns to Romania this spring for concert in Bucharest

Al Bano returns to Romania this spring for concert in Bucharest. Famous singer Al Bano will return to Romania this spring to celebrate his 80th anniversary through a concert at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. Entitled "Al Bano & Simfonico," the show scheduled for May 27 is part of this year's anniversary tour, the organizers said. Accompanied by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]