Foreign Minister Aurescu, Greek counterpart Dendias discuss Romania’s Schengen accession. Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu had a phone call on Thursday with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, with the two top diplomats delving extensively into the subject of Romania’s Schengen accession, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a release. Nikos Dendias reiterated “Greece’s (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]