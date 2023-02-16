Foreign Minister Aurescu, Greek counterpart Dendias discuss Romania’s Schengen accession
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu had a phone call on Thursday with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, with the two top diplomats delving extensively into the subject of Romania’s Schengen accession, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a release. Nikos Dendias reiterated “Greece’s (...)
