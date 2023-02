Electrical Equipment Distributor Promelek XXI Sees 33% Growth in Revenue to EUR40.5M in 2022

Electrical Equipment Distributor Promelek XXI Sees 33% Growth in Revenue to EUR40.5M in 2022. Electrical equipment distributor Promelek XXI in Cluj-Napoca, part of the Spanish group Elektra, posted about RON200 million (EUR40.5 million) revenue in 2022, up 33% from the RON150 million (EUR30.5 million) of 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]