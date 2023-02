European Commission OKs EUR259M Romanian Scheme To Support Investments In Batteries, Photovoltaic Cells And Panels

European Commission OKs EUR259M Romanian Scheme To Support Investments In Batteries, Photovoltaic Cells And Panels. The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a Romanian scheme worth EUR259 million, within the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), which is geared towards supporting investments in the production, assembly and recycling of batteries, of photovoltaic cells and (...)