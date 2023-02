Nuclearelectrica Extends Interim CFO's Mandate For Four More Months

Nuclearelectrica Extends Interim CFO's Mandate For Four More Months. Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), the only nuclear power producer in Romania, has extended the mandate of Dan Niculaie-Faranga as interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company for another four months. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]