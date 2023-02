DevelopMin Cseke Attila: MDLPA finances 120 new investments through PNRR

DevelopMin Cseke Attila: MDLPA finances 120 new investments through PNRR. The Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) is funding 120 new investments in 90 localities through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), Development Minister Cseke Attila announced on Thursday. The projects, worth 348,534,149.19 lei have been submitted within the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]