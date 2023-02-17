Romanian independent coffee shop chain Zireto to exceed 100 units this year

Romanian independent coffee shop chain Zireto to exceed 100 units this year. After opening 14 new units in 2022 and reaching a total of 71, Zireto Caffe, a coffee shop chain claiming to be the second-largest of this type in Romania, announced plans to open another 30 units in 2023. The chain may expand internationally this year, as well. Operated by Just Seven SRL, the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]