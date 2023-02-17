EasyBill integrated SmartPay, the first local online account-to-account payment service authorized by the NBR and developed by Smart Fintech



EasyBill integrated SmartPay, the first local online account-to-account payment service authorized by the NBR and developed by Smart Fintech.

SmartPay is the first local online account-to-account payment service authorized by the National Bank of Romania. The Smart Fintech start-up has integrated the SmartPay solution with EasyBill, the online invoicing, automated inventory management, and document management platform. This (...)