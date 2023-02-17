2022 LEN Awards: Romania’s David Popovici voted best European male swimmer of the year

2022 LEN Awards: Romania’s David Popovici voted best European male swimmer of the year. Romania’s top athlete David Popovici has been voted Europe’s best male swimmer of the year at the 2022 LEN Awards, local Agerpres reported. The Romanian topped the ranking with 56.16% of votes, followed at a distance by Hungarian Kristof Milak (22.71%) and Italy’s Thomas Ceccon (13.79%). (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]