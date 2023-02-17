New Brașov airport unveils first virtual air traffic control tower in Romania

New Brașov airport unveils first virtual air traffic control tower in Romania. The Romanian city of Brașov recently unveiled the first functional virtual air traffic control tower in Romania and Southeast Europe, allowing traffic management at the new airport to be done from Arad, 450 kilometers away. The Brașov-Ghimbav Airport, the newest in Romania, is the first in the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]