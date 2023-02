Bucharest secures funding for digital information panels for public transportation

Bucharest secures funding for digital information panels for public transportation. Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan recently announced that funding from National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) worth approximately EUR 5.7 mln has been approved for equipping public transportation stations in the capital with digital information panels. "Funding of approximately EUR 5.7 mln has (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]