PM Ciuca congratulates Dorin Recean for his inauguration as Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova



Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca congratulated Dorin Recean, in a telephone conversation held on Thursday evening, for his inauguration as Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, and invited him to Bucharest to discuss the details of inter-governmental cooperation. According to a press release (...)