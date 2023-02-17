Timisoara is stepping into light with an exceptional programme that marks its debut as European Capital of Culture. Mayor Fritz expecting up to one million visitors in the city in 2023



Timisoara is stepping into light with an exceptional programme that marks its debut as European Capital of Culture. Mayor Fritz expecting up to one million visitors in the city in 2023.

Timisoara is stepping into light, on Friday, with an exceptional programme that marks its debut as European Capital of Culture, including concerts, exhibitions, debates, screenings, light, colour and movement shows, which will animate all the city’s neighbourhoods. “This is an extraordinary (...)