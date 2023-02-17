Speaker Ciolacu in Rome: Romania wants to give a new boost to its almost 26-year-old strategic partnership with Italy



Speaker Ciolacu in Rome: Romania wants to give a new boost to its almost 26-year-old strategic partnership with Italy.

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu declared on Friday after meeting in Rome with Italian Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi that Romania wants to give a new boost to the strategic partnership it has had with Italy since 1997. “Romania wants to refresh the strategic (...)