February 17, 2023

ForMin Aurescu participates in Munich Conference with Black Sea security, Ukraine war among topics on the agenda
Feb 17, 2023

ForMin Aurescu participates in Munich Conference with Black Sea security, Ukraine war among topics on the agenda.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will participate, on Friday and Saturday, in the 59th edition of the Munich Security Conference (MSC2023), a traditional annual event, focusing international security policies, and one of the most important forums for debates and exchanges of (...)

Romcarbon Sells 7,400 Sqm Plot to Lidl Romania for RON7.6M Plastic packaging maker Romcarbon Buzau (ROCE.RO) on Friday notified the Bucharest Stock exchange that it sold a 7,407 square meter plot in Buzau to Lidl Romania and collected the remaining RON5.2 million of the sale price, according to the pre-contract between the (...)

Transport Trade Services Plans to Buy Port Operator for EUR22M Danube transport company Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO) has notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange of plans to buy a port operator for EUR21.8 million to be paid in a single instalment upon the closing of the contract.

Electromagnetica Switches To RON25.2M Net Profit In 2022 From RON16.1M Loss In 2021 Electromagnetica Bucuresti (ELMA.RO), which makes electrical equipment and produces electricity, announced a net profit of RON25.2 million for 2022 versus a loss of RON16.1 million in 2021, whereas its turnover dropped by 32% to RON231.5 million, as per the company’s preliminary financial report (...)

BRD SocGen Shareholders Approve Contracting Loans Up To A Maximum Ceiling Of EUR300M Shareholders of BRD – Groupe Société Générale (BRD.RO), the third largest bank in Romania by assets, approved at their Extraordinary General Meeting the issuance of eligible additional tier 1 instruments, up to a maximum ceiling of EUR300 million or the equivalent in lei, in the form of one or (...)

Electrica's DEER Announces RON200M Transactions with Hidroelectrica State-run electricity supplier and distributor Electrica (EL.RO) has notified investors about several transactions between Distributie Energie Electrica Romania (DEER), its subsidiary, and Hidroelectrica, the largest local electricity producer, between February 17, 2022 and February 16, (...)

NN Asigurari de Viata Ends 2022 With RON970M Gross Underwritings, Up 3.2% Vs 2021 NN Asigurari de Viata, leader of the life insurance market, ended 2022 with gross underwritten premiums of RON970 million, just 3.2% above the level recorded in 2021, in line with data from company representatives.

CBRE: Romania, Among The Most Competitive Retail Markets In CEE Romania is among the most competitive countries in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) in terms of the retail market, as per the “Market Outlook 2023“ report by CBRE Romania, the global leader of the real estate consulting market.

 


