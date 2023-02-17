ForMin Aurescu participates in Munich Conference with Black Sea security, Ukraine war among topics on the agenda

ForMin Aurescu participates in Munich Conference with Black Sea security, Ukraine war among topics on the agenda. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will participate, on Friday and Saturday, in the 59th edition of the Munich Security Conference (MSC2023), a traditional annual event, focusing international security policies, and one of the most important forums for debates and exchanges of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]