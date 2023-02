E-Distributie Muntenia Invests Over RON4.7M In Upgrades At Glina Primary Substation

E-Distributie Muntenia Invests Over RON4.7M In Upgrades At Glina Primary Substation. E-Distributie Muntenia, the electricity distribution operator part of Enel Group, which operates in capital Bucharest and the counties of Ilfov and Giurgiu, has completed upgrade works at the Glina primary substation (Ilfov County), following an investment of over RON4.7 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]