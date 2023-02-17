Fagura: The Moldovan-born fintech’s plans to launch in Romania and how they will use the recent funding round



Fagura: The Moldovan-born fintech’s plans to launch in Romania and how they will use the recent funding round.

Born in Moldova, registered in Estonia, and funded on a London-based platform, fintech Fagura is currently working to enter the Romanian market. After the startup’s second round on Seedrs, Fagura COO Cristian Pașa told Romania Insider more about the company’s plans for the local market, why they (...)