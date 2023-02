NN Asigurari de Viata Ends 2022 With RON970M Gross Underwritings, Up 3.2% Vs 2021

NN Asigurari de Viata Ends 2022 With RON970M Gross Underwritings, Up 3.2% Vs 2021. NN Asigurari de Viata, leader of the life insurance market, ended 2022 with gross underwritten premiums of RON970 million, just 3.2% above the level recorded in 2021, in line with data from company representatives. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]