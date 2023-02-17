Electromagnetica Switches To RON25.2M Net Profit In 2022 From RON16.1M Loss In 2021

Electromagnetica Switches To RON25.2M Net Profit In 2022 From RON16.1M Loss In 2021. Electromagnetica Bucuresti (ELMA.RO), which makes electrical equipment and produces electricity, announced a net profit of RON25.2 million for 2022 versus a loss of RON16.1 million in 2021, whereas its turnover dropped by 32% to RON231.5 million, as per the company’s preliminary financial report (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]