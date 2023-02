Electrica’s DEER Announces RON200M Transactions with Hidroelectrica

Electrica’s DEER Announces RON200M Transactions with Hidroelectrica. State-run electricity supplier and distributor Electrica (EL.RO) has notified investors about several transactions between Distributie Energie Electrica Romania (DEER), its subsidiary, and Hidroelectrica, the largest local electricity producer, between February 17, 2022 and February 16, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]