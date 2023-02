Romcarbon Sells 7,400 Sqm Plot to Lidl Romania for RON7.6M

Romcarbon Sells 7,400 Sqm Plot to Lidl Romania for RON7.6M. Plastic packaging maker Romcarbon Buzau (ROCE.RO) on Friday notified the Bucharest Stock exchange that it sold a 7,407 square meter plot in Buzau to Lidl Romania and collected the remaining RON5.2 million of the sale price, according to the pre-contract between the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]