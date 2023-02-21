Agriculture minister: Romanian farmers are stuck with their crops while prices plunge

Agriculture minister: Romanian farmers are stuck with their crops while prices plunge. The war in Ukraine had a negative impact on Romanian agriculture, with implications that cannot yet be quantified, said the minister of agriculture and rural development, Petre Daea, quoted by Agerpres. Romanian farmers are currently in an extremely delicate situation, namely "with their barns (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]