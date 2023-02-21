Black Sea Oil and Gas talks solidarity contribution with Romanian Government
Feb 21, 2023
Black Sea Oil and Gas talks solidarity contribution with Romanian Government.
Representatives of Black Sea Oil and Gas (BSOG), which has been extracting natural gas from Romania's offshore perimeter Midia since mid-2022, met Government representatives to talk about solidarity contribution. The company reportedly seeks to be excepted from paying the solidarity (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]