Romania’s constructors thrive despite sluggish residential segment

Romanian constructors' activity surged by nearly 22% YoY in the last quarter (Q4) of 2022, accelerated from 16% YoY in Q3 and contributed to the year's overall 13% YoY performance, according to data released by the statistics office INS. The increasingly restrictive lending terms (rising (...)