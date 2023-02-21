E-Commerce analysis: In 2022, the online stores on the MerchantPro platform increased by an average of 12.5% in number of transactions and by 22% in value



Trends in 2023: automation, AI and speed The analysis carried out by MerchantPro – the Saas solution platform for e-Commerce – on the data recorded by over 1500 local online stores show a 12.5% ​​increase in the number of orders and 22% in value in 2022, compared to 2021. The... The post (...)