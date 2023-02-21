Romania Ranks 14th In The EU With 12.266 New Car Registrations In January 2023

Romania Ranks 14th In The EU With 12.266 New Car Registrations In January 2023. New car registrations in Romania grew by 31.4% year-over-year to 12.266 units in January 2023, placing the country 14th in the European Union (EU), data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) and the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) showed on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]