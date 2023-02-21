Sibiu International Airport: Two new direct charter flights to Greece, Tunisia this summer

Sibiu International Airport: Two new direct charter flights to Greece, Tunisia this summer. Two new direct charter flights to Crete Heraklion (Greece) and Monastir (Tunisia) will be operated starting this summer from the international airport of Sibiu, Romania. According to the official press release, they will be available from June to September. Representatives of the Sibiu (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]