AgriMin Daea: The war in Ukraine has had a negative influence on Romanian agriculture, with implications that cannot yet be quantified



AgriMin Daea: The war in Ukraine has had a negative influence on Romanian agriculture, with implications that cannot yet be quantified.

Farmers are currently in an extremely delicate situation, with full warehouses and empty bank accounts The war in Ukraine has had a negative influence on Romanian agriculture, with implications that cannot yet be quantified, and farmers are currently in an extremely delicate situation, “with (...)