February 21, 2023

SOLO analysis: How much do freelancers earn in Romania and what does the profile of self-employed people look like?
The best-paid freelancers and self-employed people (owning a PFA) in Romania are IT&C specialists and engineers, who earn, on average, between €2,500 – €4,500 per month, shows data aggregated by SOLO, Romania’s first 100% digital PFA management service, based on the analysis of the average (...)

Superbet Appoints Hans-Holger Albrecht As Chairman Of Board Of Directors Romanian sports betting group Superbet, founded in 2008 by entrepreneur Sacha Dragic, has appointed Hans-Holger Albrecht to the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective February 28, 2023.

Proleasing Motors Ends 2022 With RON293M Revenue, Up 8.5% YoY Proleasing Motors, authorized dealer for the BMW, Ford and Hyundai brands, ended 2022 with revenue of RON293 million, up 8.5% year-over-year, and operating profit of RON25 million.

Damen Branches Out into Building Offshore Platform Equipment Dutch-held group Damen Shipyards, which bought into Damen Mangalia shipyard in mid-2018, is repositioning its business strategy to capitalize on its resources and experience in shipbuilding, in order to become a significant actor on the offshore construction (...)

Coface: Insolvencies In Romania Up 7% YoY To Over 6,500 In 2022 In 2022, more than 6,500 companies went insolvent, 7% more than in 2021 and 2% more than in 2019, one of the best years for the Romanian economy, before the Covid-19 pandemic, as per the latest Coface Romania survey and 2 percent above the level before the Covid-19 pandemic. The losses caused (...)

Romania's Central Bank Says GDP Growth Will Slow Down Significantly In 2023, But Will Recover In 2024 Romania's economic growth will slow down significantly in 2023, but will revive in 2024 more than previously anticipated, according to the minutes of the monetary policy meeting of the Board of Directors of the National Bank of Romania (NBR), Ziarul Financiar (ZF) (...)

Survey: Most Romanians Trust Mobile Banking Services 60% of Romanians say they trust mobile banking applications to keep their money safe and 59% say they trust internet banking and bank websites, as per a survey by Reveal Marketing Research.

President Iohannis at the Bucharest 9 Format (B9) meeting in Warsaw: We have duty to show firmness in defense of peace; increased American military presence must continue President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Wednesday, that the leaders of the Eastern Flank of NATO have the duty to show firmness in the defense of peace and emphasized that the increased American military presence must continue. ”The war has brought nothing but suffering and despair, the killing and (...)

 


