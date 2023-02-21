Deloitte Romania strengthens its cybersecurity team by appointing Andrea Multari as partner and leader of the Central Europe specialized practice



Deloitte Romania strengthens its cybersecurity team by appointing Andrea Multari as partner and leader of the Central Europe specialized practice.

Deloitte Romania strengthens its cybersecurity team by appointing Andrea Multari, an experienced professional in cyber across multiple domains and markets, as partner and leader of the Central Europe specialized practice, effective as of March 1, 2023. In his new role, Andrea will be working (...)