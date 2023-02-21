Damen Branches Out into Building Offshore Platform EquipmentDutch-held group Damen Shipyards, which bought into Damen Mangalia shipyard in mid-2018, is repositioning its business strategy to capitalize on its resources and experience in shipbuilding, in order to become a significant actor on the offshore construction (...)
Coface: Insolvencies In Romania Up 7% YoY To Over 6,500 In 2022In 2022, more than 6,500 companies went insolvent, 7% more than in 2021 and 2% more than in 2019, one of the best years for the Romanian economy, before the Covid-19 pandemic, as per the latest Coface Romania survey and 2 percent above the level before the Covid-19 pandemic. The losses caused (...)